Intrinsic ID's RoT Meets ISO 26262 and Much More

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Sunnyvale, California. Intrinsic ID announced its QuiddiKey 400 solution, meeing the demands of ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) B fault metric and ASIL D for systematics failures. The hardware-based root-of-trust (RoT) utilizes SRAM PUF technology for strict security measures. “Security threats are everywhere. This is particularly true for safety-sensitive markets like the automotive industry,” said Pim Tuyls, CEO of Intrinsic ID.

The QuiddiKey 400 delivers an unclonable ID to safeguard against exploitation of devices and collaborates with ASIC, SoC, MCU, and FPGA-based devices. According to Intrinsic, it is the first RoT IP to obtain a SESIP and PSA Certified level 3, NIST CAVP certified, and ready for FIPS 140-3. Intrinsic ID’s PUF technology is utilized in over 600 million devices certified by global governments, EMVCo, Visa, CC EAL6+, PSA Certified, and ioXt.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) established regulations R155 and R156 in 2021 to secure connected devices from nefarious acts, including unmanned autonomous vehicles. “With everything connected to the internet, new government legislation, safety regulations, and higher security requirements are driving the need for strong security solutions,” continued Tuyls.

Intrinsic ID Explains RoT

For more information, visit intrinsic-id.com.