Infineon Pushes Limits with a 28 nm Technology Based Security Controller

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Munich, Germany. Infineon Technologies AG unveiled the result of its collaboration with TSMC, the Arm v8-M architecture powered SLC26P. It is a security IC with a focus on high volume payment applications built on the future-proof 28 nm technology node. Previous technologies maturity, such as 90 nm, 65 nm, and 40 nm, are a factor for necessity in next-generation security applications.

28 nm technology node for security ICs extends sourcing flexibility while boosting performance with eco-friendly components in smart cards and embedded security IC solutions. The SLC26P will enhance payment and transportation sectors with identity and authentication solutions. Ioannis Kabitoglou, Head of Digital Security & Identity Business Line of Infineon said, “ The SLC26P is the first smart card IC product that will be manufactured in 28 nm technology. We are planning for a fast ramp of production in the first half of 2023. This will help us deliver to the continued high demand for cutting-edge security solutions and relieve the negative impact of the semiconductor shortages in security ICs.”

Infineon’s SLC26P will have an EMVCo certification in December 2022. “Infineon is the first to make use of the 28 nm technology node for smart card ICs. This step emphasizes our long-term commitment to the security IC market,” continues Kabitoglou.

