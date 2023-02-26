Road to embedded world ’23: Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland, Kudelski IoT

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Kudelski IoT

Join Kudelski IoT in hall 4 booth 447 at embedded world 2023, where it will be highlighting security-related products and services for semiconductor manufacturers and connected device manufacturers. Included will be expert knowledge on Kuldelski IoT’s Secure IP portfolio, IoT security workshops, secure FOTA service, Threat & Risk Assessment Service, Device Security Discovery Service, Matter Certificate Authority, and In-Field Provisioning solution.

Kudelski IoT ensures the security and robustness of its semiconductor clients’ products based on more than 25 years of research, analysis, development, and operational excellence. Kudelski IoT brings a unique portfolio of services and solutions that give SoC manufacturers critical insights and proven technologies to help them meet the quickly evolving regulatory and customer expectations around security.

Kudelski IoT Solutions Provide:

SECURITY CONSULTING SERVICES

Assess your security threats and opportunities

Receive support when creating a product that is secure by design

I oT S E C U R I T Y LAB SERVICES

Assess the security of your new and existing products

Actionable insights

SECURE IP HARDWARE ROOT OF TRUST

Core technology to implement robust security foundations into your SoC

keySTREAM LIFECYCLE MANAGEMENT

Proven system enabling you and your customers to manage the entire security lifecycle of your product(s)

For more information, visit www.kudelski-iot.com