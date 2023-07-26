Embedded Computing Design

Norway's Ministries Found a Vulnerability the Hard Way

By Chad Cox

July 26, 2023

Oslo, Norway. Recently, unidentified attackers exploited a vulnerability in an ICT platform utilized by the offices of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Justice, and Emergency Preparedness and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The exploitation has since been remedied.

“It is too early to say anything about who is behind it and the extent of the attack. Our investigations and the police's investigation will be able to provide more answers,” says Erik Hope, director of the Departments' Security and Service Organization (DSS).

The DSS implemented numerous security protocols, one however, is strict access to DSS’s common mobile services disabling access to many employees of the 12 ministries, including email use.

“We take this incident very seriously. DSS works closely with the National Security Authority and the police. They have implemented a number of measures to deal with the attack, and we are following the situation closely,” says Minister for Municipalities and Districts Sigbjørn Gjelsvik.

For more information, visit regjeringen.no.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

