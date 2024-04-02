Battery Ventures Teams with AdaCore for High Integrity Software Development

Embedded Computing Design

April 02, 2024

Battery Ventures is investing in AdaCore which will realize AdaCore's expansion, placing the company as a go-to source for high-integrity software-development tooling. Battery Ventures' investment will expand AdaCore’s product portfolio, creating innovative new tools and technologies addressing the growing needs of companies looking for high integrity software development.

"AdaCore's longevity, and its dedication to advancing high integrity software, impressed us tremendously, as did the key role the company’s products play in powering critical industries," said Morad Elhafed, general partner at Battery Ventures. AdaCore is expected  to expand its offerings in the areas of static and dynamic analysis, machine learning, formal methods, safety certification, and cybersecurity.

Franco Gasperoni, CEO at AdaCore commented, “Our partnership with Battery Ventures is a testament to our shared commitment to setting new benchmarks in the industry. With this strategic investment, AdaCore is poised to expand its technological horizons and reinforce its mission to provide developers and enterprises with the most reliable tools and assistance for building mission-critical systems. I am thrilled about the opportunities that lie ahead and am confident that our enhanced capabilities will drive innovation and elevate the state of the art in high integrity software development."

For more information, visit adacore.com.

