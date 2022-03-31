ITTIA Announces Support for QNX Software Development Platform 7.1
March 31, 2022
News
ITTIA announced support for the QNX Software Development Platform 7.1, featuring the QNX Neutrino Real-Time OS and a full suite of development tools for embedded systems.
The combination of ITTIA DB and QNX provides a secure software development platform for building mission-critical embedded systems and offers real-time edge-optimized data management.
ITTIA DB’s real-time data management features for QNX are designed to pave the development path for embedding data security, high-performance data management, and real-time data processing. ITTIA DB features for QNX 7.1 include:
- Monitoring, capturing, and storing the real-time data stream
- Real-time alert broadcasting from events and changes in data trend behaviors
- Security features for data management in conjunction with RTOS
- Running live queries, with concurrent read/write, directly at the edge
- Making data highly available to prevent down-time from data loss
ITTIA DB for QNX is available for evaluation at: https://www.ittia.com/products/ittia-db-sql/evaluation
