Embedded Computing Design

CES 2024: Watch for MicroEJ and its Flexible Low-Power Wearable OS

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 10, 2024

News

CES 2024: Watch for MicroEJ and its Flexible Low-Power Wearable OS
Image Credit: MicroEJ

Las Vegas, Nevada. While exhibiting at CES 2024, MicroEJ will reveal the MICROEJ VEE (Virtual Execution Environment) based VEE Wear operating system (OS) for wearables. Located in booth #52739 in the Venetian Expo, MicroEJ will demonstrate the OS’s ability to run cost and power efficient microcontrollers and microprocessors. “Based on tiny software containers, the essence of VEE Wear is to create an ultra-low footprint operating system that reshapes the way wearable products are developed,” said Dr. Fred Rivard, CEO, MicroEJ.

A “Powered by VEE Wear” hybrid architecture is utilized to push Android watch batteries to days or even weeks. Also highlighted is the collaboration between the Facer app and VEE Wear to deliver up to 500,000 watch faces and access to over 30,000 watch face designers. Ariel Vardi CEO of Facer offered, “This innovative technology unifies the experience on low-power watches and allows the Facer community to develop watch faces for this once fragmented market segment.”

The OS is compatible with Android Studio and the Gradle Build System. VEE Wear supports RTOS, Linux, Android Open-Source Project (AOSP), and custom kernels. Steve Prokup, CEO at MIJO CONNECTED believes, “Reusing software assets across multiple platforms has always been a challenge for smartwatch makers like us, VEE Wear significantly speeds up the process of designing, maintaining and upgrading software across all platforms. Suddenly, ideas turn into products quickly, creating a ton of value for all actors in the value chain.”

Cost-Effective Smartwatches:

  • Cutting-edge graphical user interface
  • Superior connectivity
  • Smart sensing
  • Fitness and health features

For more information, visit microej.com/product/veewear.
 

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Consumer
Consumer - Consumer Networking
Consumer - Smart Home Tech
Consumer - Smartphones & Wearables
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Processing
Software & OS
Software & OS - Operating Systems, Filesystems & Libraries
Topic Tags
Healthcare
Engineering Hero: Bringing Prosthetic Arms to Life

December 28, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Embedded Editor Report: Innovation Through Iteration

January 12, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Bosch
Full Body Sensing with Bosch at CES 2024

January 9, 2024

MORE
Open Source
New RISC-V Company Quintauris Joins Major Semiconductor Players, Names CEO

January 2, 2024

MORE