Must Read Book - Engineering Secure Devices: A Practical Guide for Embedded System Architects and Developers

Security can sometimes be overlooked in favor of functionality and profitability during device development. Yet, in a world that is becoming more networked and digitized, a device's security is key to its success, boosting customer satisfaction and improving the manufacturer's competitive edge. Dr. Dominik Merli, professor of IT security at the Technical University of Applied Sciences Augsburg (THA) and head of THA’s Institute for Innovative Safety and Security (THA_innos), reports on the need for security with his book Engineering Secure Devices: A Practical Guide for Embedded System Architects and Developers.

Merli says, “Engineering Secure Devices is a result of our daily research in embedded system security and my personal experiences with companies and products from various industries. The book is condensed practical know-how, boiling down to the question: How to balance the need for robust security with performance and innovative product design?”

The book leads readers through the steps of developing secure devices including protecting critical assets and understanding the threats posed by attackers. It considers the technical intricacies and trade-offs of symmetric and asymmetric cryptography, the use and analysis of random number generators and cryptographic algorithms, and the methods for ensuring secure data storage and memory.

Additionally, it examines secure device identity solutions and communication protocols, the design of secure boot and update processes, and the management of device access control. Merli also delves into robust device architectures that tolerate nefarious acts while continuing critical operations, as well as system monitoring tactics to detect and counter irregularities or security violations in IoT devices.

“Whether you’re an IoT developer or an embedded system architect, Engineering Secure Devices equips you with indispensable knowledge to design, secure, and support the next generation of smart devices. This includes an increasing number of products—industrial components, smart household appliances, simple webcams or even four-legged robots,” explains Merli.

Engineering Secure Devices: A Practical Guide for Embedded System Architects and Developers is published by No Starch Press. The printed version can be ordered for $59.99 and includes the e-book.

About The Institute for Innovative Safety and Security at THA:

The Institute for Innovative Safety and Security at Technical University of Applied Sciences Augsburg (THA_innos) supports organizations of all sizes in operating securely and sustainably in a networked world. The institute's innovative approaches make systems, products and personnel resistant to digital threats that endanger economy and society.



Prof. Dr. Dominik Merli is head of THA_innos and professor of IT security at the THA, with over a decade of experience in security engineering for industrial, automotive, and semiconductor sectors at organizations like Fraunhofer and Siemens. He holds a master’s of engineering degree from Ulster University and a doctorate from the Technical University of Munich (TUM).

For more information, visit nostarch.com/engineering-secure-devices.