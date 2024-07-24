TI Introduces New Magnetic Packaging Technology for Power Modules

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

DALLAS -- Texas Instruments (TI) introduced six new power modules designed to improve power density, enhance efficiency, and reduce EMI. These power modules leverage TI's proprietary MagPack integrated magnetic packaging technology, shrinking their size by up to 23% to support industrial, enterprise, and communications application designers.

According to the company, three of the six new devices, the TPSM82866A, TPSM82866C, and TPSM82816, are the industry's smallest 6A power modules, supplying a power density of nearly 1A per 1mm2 of area.

MagPack-Texas Instruments

By leveraging TI's exclusive 3D package molding process, MagPack packaging technology maximizes the power modules' height, width, and depth to push more power in a smaller space. The magnetic packaging technology includes an integrated power inductor with proprietary, newly engineered material.

Per the company, the result allows engineers to achieve ideal power density and reduce temperature and radiated emissions while minimizing board space and system power losses.

To learn more, see the technical article, "MagPack Technology: Four Benefits of new power modules that can help you pack more power in less space."

Available today on TI.com

Preproduction quantities of TI's new power modules with MagPack packaging technology are available for purchase.

Evaluation modules starting at US$49.

For more information, visit: https://www.ti.com/power-management/dcdc-power-modules/