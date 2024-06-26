Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: A 40-Year Battery? with Tadiran

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

June 26, 2024

Can batteries last for 40 years? And what is the application that would require such a timeline?

That’s the discussion I had with Sol Jacobs, the Vice President and General Manager of Tadiran Batteries.

The topic arose after the company’s recent whitepaper crossed my desk. To understand whether this was fact or simply a click-bait headline, I went to the source. Hear what Sol had to say on the matter in this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

