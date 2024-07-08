Lower your power consumption for battery-operated smart devices

Whitepaper

As consumers look for new ways to retrofit their smart home devices without power cabling, device makers are looking or new ways to make their battery-operated IoT smart home products more power-efficient at all levels, while meeting customers’ needs.

This whitepaper helps device makers identify the top issues and considerations for connected smart home battery-operated devices and offers them a helpful case study that examines design principles that can be applied for lowering power consumption significantly on battery-operated smart home applications, such as smart doorbells, smart door locks, and smart thermostats.