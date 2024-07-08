Lower your power consumption for battery-operated smart devices
July 08, 2024
Whitepaper
As consumers look for new ways to retrofit their smart home devices without power cabling, device makers are looking or new ways to make their battery-operated IoT smart home products more power-efficient at all levels, while meeting customers’ needs.
This whitepaper helps device makers identify the top issues and considerations for connected smart home battery-operated devices and offers them a helpful case study that examines design principles that can be applied for lowering power consumption significantly on battery-operated smart home applications, such as smart doorbells, smart door locks, and smart thermostats.