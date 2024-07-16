Embedded Computing Design

Exein Raises €15 million Towards Growth in Europe, the US, and Asia

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 16, 2024

News

Exein Raises €15 million Towards Growth in Europe, the US, and Asia
Image Credit: Exein

Rome, Italy. Exein raised €15 million, led by 33N, an expert investor in cybersecurity and infrastructure software, and Partech joining in. Existing backers United Ventures, eCAPITAL, and Future Industry Ventures (a Redstone/SBI fund) also participated. The funding will support Exein’s growth across Europe, the US, and Asia. 

Focusing on the device level rather than the network level, Exein revolutionizes IoT security by embedding advanced security measures directly into device software. This creates a digital immune system for each device, providing independent security. Unlike traditional network-based methods, Exein's endpoint approach emphasizes securing individual devices rather than relying solely on network defenses. This decentralized method allows manufacturers to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge security into their products, safeguarding devices from cyber threats and ensuring compliance with stringent global cybersecurity regulations.

Exein leverages advanced AI at the edge to improve protection, enabling real-time threat detection and response on the device itself. This use of AI ensures security measures are not only advanced, but also adaptive and proactive, delivering a defense mechanism tailored to each manufacturer's requirements.

For more information, visit exein.io.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security - Network Security
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Open Source
Open Source - Linux, FreeRTOS & Related
Security
Security - Hardware Security
Security - Network Security
Security - Software Security
Software & OS
Analog & Power
Lower your power consumption for battery-operated smart devices

July 8, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Orca Semiconductor Features Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory

June 25, 2024

MORE
Processing
Product of the Week: Axiomtek’s CEM561 COM Express® Type 6 Module with 13th Gen Intel® Core™

July 22, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
Quality Starts with Code: Using Maintainable Code for Better Results

July 16, 2024

MORE