Exein Raises €15 million Towards Growth in Europe, the US, and Asia

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Exein

Rome, Italy. Exein raised €15 million, led by 33N, an expert investor in cybersecurity and infrastructure software, and Partech joining in. Existing backers United Ventures, eCAPITAL, and Future Industry Ventures (a Redstone/SBI fund) also participated. The funding will support Exein’s growth across Europe, the US, and Asia.

Focusing on the device level rather than the network level, Exein revolutionizes IoT security by embedding advanced security measures directly into device software. This creates a digital immune system for each device, providing independent security. Unlike traditional network-based methods, Exein's endpoint approach emphasizes securing individual devices rather than relying solely on network defenses. This decentralized method allows manufacturers to seamlessly integrate cutting-edge security into their products, safeguarding devices from cyber threats and ensuring compliance with stringent global cybersecurity regulations.

Exein leverages advanced AI at the edge to improve protection, enabling real-time threat detection and response on the device itself. This use of AI ensures security measures are not only advanced, but also adaptive and proactive, delivering a defense mechanism tailored to each manufacturer's requirements.

