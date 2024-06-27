GaN Acquisitions & Securing the Edge with Infineon

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Rich and Erik Wood, Senior Director of Product Security at Infineon Technologies, discuss security at the edge. Diving into the company’s wide variety of secure features, Infineon’s newest MCU line, the PSoC Edge, is a single solution highlighted for its "MCU-ness” and effort in making edge security simpler and cheaper.

Next, in our Engineering Heroes segment sponsored by Wind River, we’re honoring Nandini Kappiah, a Senior Director of Software Engineering at Google, who worked alongside her team of 180 and contributed to developing California’s ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system. The system works to inform millions of Android device users all along the West Coast of the U.S.

But first, here’s Rich and Ken discussing some of the most recent and significant acquisitions surrounding GaN-based power products.