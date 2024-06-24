Next DLP Introduces its Secure Data Flow Capability in Reveal Platform

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: Next DLP

Next DLP launched Secure Data Flow, what the company has called a groundbreaking capability within the Reveal Platform that uses the "What, Where, Who, and How" of data’s origin, movements, and modifications to provide unparalleled protection.

"In current IT environments, Intellectual Property (IP) commonly resides in an organization’s SaaS applications and cloud data stores,” said John Stringer, Head of Product at Next DLP. "The risk here is that high-impact data in these locations cannot be easily identified based on its content. With Secure Data Flow, we help organizations protect their IP by capturing the data’s origin and using that information to track data movement and prevent data theft.”

By incorporating origin-based data identification, manipulation detection, and data egress controls, Secure Data Flow overcomes the shortcomings of legacy Data Loss Prevention (DLP) while supplementing traditional content and sensitivity classification techniques NEXT DLP says is an all-encompassing, 100% effective, false-positive-free solution that simplifies the lives of security analysts.

Benefits:

Comprehensive Data Tracking:

Secure Data Flow safeguards data transmission in SaaS applications including Salesforce, Workday, SAP, and GitHub

Enhanced Data Protection:

Utilizing data origin and sensitive data identification protects data from accidental loss and nefarious acts

Insightful Investigations:

By using contextual insights into data origin, manipulation, and lineage, security analysts can identify, investigate, and report on data security risks

“Secure Data Flow is a novel approach to data protection and insider risk management,” said Ken Buckler, Research Director at Enterprise Management Associates, “It not only boosts detection and protection capabilities but also streamlines the overall data management process, enhancing the fidelity of data sensitivity recognition and minimizing endpoint content inspection costs. This advancement is particularly vital given the limitations and inefficiencies of traditional legacy DLP solutions, providing a much-needed capability to more effectively safeguard sensitive data in today’s diverse technological environments."

