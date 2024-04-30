Concurrent Real-Time's RedHawk Linux Earns Best-in-Show at 2024 NVIDIA GTC AI Conference and Expo

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Concurrent Real-Time Pompano Beach, Florida. “We are deeply honored to be awarded this prestigious recognition by Embedded Computing Design, at the 2024 NVIDIA GTC AI Conference,” said Ken Jackson, President of Concurrent Real-Time.

Concurrent Real-Time announced its leading solution, Redhawk Linux, was recognized by Embedded Computing Design as Best-in-Show at NVIDIA’s 2024 GTC AI Conference and Expo in the category of Development Tools & Operating Systems.

Concurrent Real-Time’s collaboration with NVIDIA leverages NVIDIA’s expertise in real-time applications delivering products explicitly designed for NVIDIA’s Jetson platform. Concurrent Real-Time’s RedHawk Linux RTOS, along with its integrated NightStar tools, support debugging, analyization, and tune latency-sensitive embedded applications with minimal interference.

RedHawk Linux facilitates real-time functionality on the NVIDIA Jetson platform ensuring microsecond-level process dispatch latencies while keeping the original Linux environment. The need to apply complex custom patches to the OS is eliminated, allowing developers to devote their energy to their applications.

Jackson concludes, “Concurrent Real-Time has been an NVIDIA Preferred Partner for over sixteen years, which demonstrates our mutual commitment to pushing the envelope in developing hard real-time solutions that strategically align with NVIDIA. Together, we're reshaping key industries through high-performance, low-latency solutions optimized for NVIDIA's robust Jetson platform - spanning the Jetson TX2, TX2i, AGX Xavier, Nano, and the cutting-edge Jetson Orin. Our tailored RedHawk Linux RTOS guarantees precision timing for the most demanding environments, across any industry.”

