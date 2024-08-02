eSOL Supports Arm Cortex-R82AE

Image Credit: eSOL

Tokyo, Japan. eSOL now supports the Arm Cortex-R82AE, highlighting enhancements utilizing virtual prototypes of Arm's leading Automotive Enhanced IP under Arm Virtual Hardware (AVH), developed by Corellium. Arm's Cortex-R82AE processor, implementing the 64-bit ISA, is designed for applications requiring advanced real-time control while ensuring system functional safety. With the ability to run eMCOS POSIX on the Cortex-R82AE and Arm’s Cortex-A processors, eMCOS POSIX becomes a scalable OS, supporting microcontrollers to high-end SoCs, making it optimal for mission-critical systems.

Leveraging the ISA parity of Arm-based virtual platforms, eMCOS POSIX can be smoothly deployed on the Arm Cortex-R82AE processor without needing special adjustments for the virtual platform running natively in the cloud, which reduces development costs by approximately half.

This development process provides a significant advantage by enabling accurate testing of functionalities without the necessity of physical hardware. It also verifies that network drivers, the TCP/IP stack, and other components operate flawlessly without any modifications to the virtual platform. This technology allows developers to start designing, developing, and validating automotive software quickly.

