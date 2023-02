Real-time Deterministic Database Management

Whitepaper

This paper will discuss the objectives of deterministic, predictable database management in the context of real-time application design.

We will introduce extensions to a conventional database management systems (DBMS) transaction scheduler that add semantics, enforce database transaction priorities and deadline scheduling. We will then focus on the practical aspects of the design and demonstrate its use in several real-life application patterns in a variety of real-time operating system (RTOS) environments.