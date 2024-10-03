The Road to embedded world North America: NEXCOM Unleashes the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing
October 03, 2024
Sponsored Blog
NEXCOM is attending embedded world North America where its booth (2505) will host the theme of "Unleashing the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing" Demonstrations will include experts showing how developers can utilize software technologies of Edge AI IPCs and adapt hardware interfaces into software components. Experience the EdgeGPT SaaS in the academic and manufacturing use cases.
Booth Highlights:
AI in Mobility
- ATC series products include the ATC 3750-IP7-6C, ATC 3540-IP7-4C, and ATC 3750-A6CR, designed for in-vehicle and railway applications utilizing NVIDIA Jetson Modules and NVIDIA JetPack SDK
AIoT Online
- The AIC OT-X platform empowers seamless OT/IT integration of IoT SaaS and microservices
Smart City Solutions
- NDiS series and Neu-X304
Robotic Safety
- The SCB 100, GRC2-V100, and TP-100-2 conform to IEC standards
Smart Manufacturing Solutions
- NISE 3920, the first Intel Core Ultra with NPU for edge AI
NEXCOM nDAS Series
- IoT and distributed I/O systems and NexDATA, the Manufacturing-X PaaS & SaaS platform
OT Cybersecurity
- eSAF Platform provides visibility and protection for OT and IIoT networks against outside attacks
AI Live Demos:
- EdgeGPT SaaS AI Coursework Consultant
- Learn how AI aids students by providing customized guidance and solutions
Cyber Threats
- AI algorithms proactively identify, evaluate, and mitigate cyber threats in real-time
Intelligent Operations Center Assistant
- Features include on-premises deployment, reliable databases, and regular model updates for further enhancements
Production Line Monitoring
- Automatically identifies and records anomalies decreasing human error and advancing the accuracy and efficacy of the production line
Event Details:
Date: October 8-10, 2024
Location: Booth 2505, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, USA
Please visit NEXCOM at ew24 NA in Booth #2505, or visit nexcom.com/news/Detail/embedded-world-north-america-2024 for more information.
Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.