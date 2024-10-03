The Road to embedded world North America: NEXCOM Unleashes the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: NEXCOM

NEXCOM is attending embedded world North America where its booth (2505) will host the theme of "Unleashing the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing" Demonstrations will include experts showing how developers can utilize software technologies of Edge AI IPCs and adapt hardware interfaces into software components. Experience the EdgeGPT SaaS in the academic and manufacturing use cases.

Booth Highlights:

AI in Mobility

ATC series products include the ATC 3750-IP7-6C, ATC 3540-IP7-4C, and ATC 3750-A6CR, designed for in-vehicle and railway applications utilizing NVIDIA Jetson Modules and NVIDIA JetPack SDK

AIoT Online

The AIC OT-X platform empowers seamless OT/IT integration of IoT SaaS and microservices

Smart City Solutions

NDiS series and Neu-X304

Robotic Safety

The SCB 100, GRC2-V100, and TP-100-2 conform to IEC standards

Smart Manufacturing Solutions

NISE 3920, the first Intel Core Ultra with NPU for edge AI

NEXCOM nDAS Series

IoT and distributed I/O systems and NexDATA, the Manufacturing-X PaaS & SaaS platform

OT Cybersecurity

eSAF Platform provides visibility and protection for OT and IIoT networks against outside attacks

AI Live Demos:

EdgeGPT SaaS AI Coursework Consultant

Learn how AI aids students by providing customized guidance and solutions

Cyber Threats

AI algorithms proactively identify, evaluate, and mitigate cyber threats in real-time

Intelligent Operations Center Assistant

Features include on-premises deployment, reliable databases, and regular model updates for further enhancements

Production Line Monitoring

Automatically identifies and records anomalies decreasing human error and advancing the accuracy and efficacy of the production line

Event Details:

Date: October 8-10, 2024

Location: Booth 2505, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, USA

Please visit NEXCOM at ew24 NA in Booth #2505, or visit nexcom.com/news/Detail/embedded-world-north-america-2024 for more information.

