Embedded Computing Design

The Road to embedded world North America: NEXCOM Unleashes the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

October 03, 2024

Sponsored Blog

The Road to embedded world North America: NEXCOM Unleashes the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing
Image Credit: NEXCOM

NEXCOM is attending embedded world North America where its booth (2505) will host the theme of "Unleashing the Ingenuity of Software-Defined Edge Computing" Demonstrations will include experts showing how developers can utilize software technologies of Edge AI IPCs and adapt hardware interfaces into software components. Experience the EdgeGPT SaaS in the academic and manufacturing use cases.

Booth Highlights:

AI in Mobility

  • ATC series products include the ATC 3750-IP7-6C, ATC 3540-IP7-4C, and ATC 3750-A6CR, designed for in-vehicle and railway applications utilizing NVIDIA Jetson Modules and NVIDIA JetPack SDK

AIoT Online

  • The AIC OT-X platform empowers seamless OT/IT integration of IoT SaaS and microservices

Smart City Solutions

  • NDiS series and Neu-X304

Robotic Safety

  • The SCB 100, GRC2-V100, and TP-100-2 conform to IEC standards

Smart Manufacturing Solutions

  • NISE 3920, the first Intel Core Ultra with NPU for edge AI

NEXCOM nDAS Series

  • IoT and distributed I/O systems and NexDATA, the Manufacturing-X PaaS & SaaS platform

OT Cybersecurity

  • eSAF Platform provides visibility and protection for OT and IIoT networks against outside attacks

AI Live Demos:

  • EdgeGPT SaaS AI Coursework Consultant
  • Learn how AI aids students by providing customized guidance and solutions

Cyber Threats

  • AI algorithms proactively identify, evaluate, and mitigate cyber threats in real-time

Intelligent Operations Center Assistant

  • Features include on-premises deployment, reliable databases, and regular model updates for further enhancements

Production Line Monitoring 

  • Automatically identifies and records anomalies decreasing human error and advancing the accuracy and efficacy of the production line

Event Details:

Date: October 8-10, 2024

Location: Booth 2505, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas, USA

Please visit NEXCOM at ew24 NA in Booth #2505, or visit nexcom.com/news/Detail/embedded-world-north-america-2024 for more information.

Click here to redeem your free ticket to the embedded world Expo Floor. Use voucher code SEBO24.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Software & OS
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Security
Software & OS
Topic Tags
Automotive
Image Credit: LeddarTech
LeddarTech Joins Ficosa at Autosens Europe With 2/2+ ADAS Solutions

September 20, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: Monogoto
Monogoto and Kigen Offers iSIM Evaluation Kit Testing iSIM technology in Connected Devices

October 3, 2024

MORE
Storage
Implementing SSD Enterprise Readiness Standards: Navigating Opportunities and Challenges in the Industrial Enterprise

October 1, 2024

MORE
Open Source
RISC-V Summit to Feature, AI, Auto, RTOS and Many More Key Topics

October 2, 2024

MORE