Altair Simulation 2022 Released

By Taryn Engmark Assistant Editor Embedded Computing Design

Altair, a computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) company, has released its latest simulation solutions, which focus on next-generation connectivity, architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC), as well as circuit board and electronic design capabilities; the release includes a myriad of updates to Altair’s traditional solutions, as well as new features and capabilities that broaden, strengthen, and further specialize Altair’s comprehensive simulation toolkit.

Developing Products for a More Connected Future

This release’s connectivity updates include features that help users simulate antennas with exceptional accuracy, get results and solve bigger problems faster, and broaden users’ toolset for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) applications. Altair Simulation 2022 supports the automation of realistic 5G envelope beam patterns and includes features like hybrid ray-tracing patterns and rotating doppler effects for ray-based solvers.

More connectivity features include support for improved computational performance when simulating larger, more complex antennas and their operating environment. The Altair solutions also enable better simulation of full-wave antenna and array characterizations for reliable analysis of wireless systems.

Users will gain improved ADAS tools that can better consider sensor types like ultrasound, increasing the number of sensors that can be simulated together. Other new ADAS features include the addition of more application-specific and post-processing tools, such as frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FM-CW) radar simulations that target ADAS applications.

Tools for Resilient, Sustainable AEC Design

Altair Simulation 2022 also includes a myriad of updates for AEC, including support for several new construction standards. Users can access every solution with Altair Units licenses to choose the right AEC solutions for them at the right time throughout the project workflow. Available Altair Units-accessible capabilities include the former S-FRAME software products as well as SimSolid rapid analysis, HyperWorks advanced meshing, computational fluid dynamics (CFD) wind load simulations, and more.

Tools like S-CONCRETE, S-FRAME, and S-FOUNDATION, which reduce design time and project costs for structural engineers, continue to expand in Altair Simulation 2022 and now include built-in design codes for different American, Canadian, European, and Asian/Oceanian nations so projects and designs are compliant with the latest safety and material regulations.

The S-TIMBER solution helps engineers and architects address the ever-growing demand for sustainable buildings and structures. S-TIMBER includes advanced analysis capabilities and can simulate the structural response to seismic loading according to NBCC, ASCE, and IB codes. Additionally, it gives users enhanced control over panel modeling to design CLT, Glulam, and Sawn lumber elements for code compliance, so they can deliver projects on time and within budget and design parameters.

Accelerating Smart Device Development

Altair Simulation 2022 includes more capabilities for circuit board and electronic design tools that enhance users’ abilities to design and implement smart components, products, and systems. Altair PollEx now features expanded design verification, signal integrity, and printed circuit board (PCB) modeling functionalities. It also includes cross probe verification like DFx Excel results and a direct ECAD link to Pulsonix and Altium Designer.

Updates to Altair SimLab include typical application functionalities like drop test, multiphysics analysis for PCBs, and thermal management simulation that can cover entire systems. Altair Simulation 2022 also introduces new tools for power electronics and motor drives, including PSIM, which can handle simulation and design for power supplies, motor drives, control systems, and microgrids.

Solutions for Every Stage of Product Development

Altair Simulation 2022 includes a host of updates that bolster system-modeling, finite element analysis, design ideation and exploration, and manufacturability solutions’ capabilities. Updates to Activate, Compose, HyperWorks, and the Inspire products provide new machine learning libraries, an interactive toolkit to no-code user interface creation, advanced simulation and manufacturability workflows, and other analysis features for design optimization and visualization of complex products and challenges.

Lastly, Altair Simulation 2022 includes features that augment Altair’s fluid, thermal multiphysics, and structural analysis solutions. Tools like AcuSolve, nanoFluidX, EDEM, MotionSolve, Flux and FluxMotor, OptiStruct, Radioss, and SimSolid enable users to apply simulation to new fields of application, utilize new physics solvers, better integrate related tools for electrification, simulate strength, stiffness, and other physical measures, and take advantage of new optimization features that make more efficient designs.

