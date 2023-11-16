Alliance Memory Expands its NOR Flash Memory Products

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Alliance Memory

Kirkland, Washington. Alliance Memory is expanding its 3V multiple input/output serial NOR flash memory products by welcoming its 4Mb (AS25F304MD-10S1IN) and 16Mb (AS25F316MQ-10S1IN) devices in the SOP8 Narrow Body (150mils) package. The devices have a read performance of 104MHz with accelerated program and erase times down to 1.1ms (4Mb) and 2.6ms (16Mb).

Operating temperatures can range from -40°C to +85°C with a 2.7V to 3.6V power supply. Single and dual SPI operation support is included with the AS25F304MD-10S1IN. While the AS25F316MQ-10S1IN adds support for quad SPI mode.

Security Features:

Block protection

128-bit unique ID for each device

Discoverable Parameters (SFDP) register

4K-bit Secured OTP

The NOR flash memory is perfect for consumer products including hard drives, Blu-ray players, LCD displays, digital cameras, Bluetooth devices, and handheld GPS units.

For more information, visit alliancememory.com.