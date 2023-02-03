Fly-by to embedded world '23: New Taipei City, Taiwan, Apacer

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Provided by Apacer Apacer is highlighting its industrial memory technologies in Hall 1, Booth 439 at the upcoming embedded world 2023. Apacer’s DDR5 RDIMM server memory with a transfer rate up to 4,800 MT/s will be on display with experts from Apacer demonstrating its complete support for next-generation AI and edge applications.

Utilizing integrated thermal sensors (overheat protection) and a A12V power management IC (PMIC) on the DIMM, designers control the systems power-load including on-die ECC error correction device for a more stable environment.

Apacer’s SV25T Transformed Series SSD combines M.2 2242 SSD and value-added functional modules into an M.2 2280 SSD.

Apacer will also present additions to the 112-layer BiCS5 3D TLC SSD Series:

The USB flash drive with Type-C connector (UV110-UFD7) is compatible with the latest USB specification – USB 3.2 Gen1 Super Speed. It offers a maximum transfer rate of 5 Gb/s and an outstanding performance of up to 270 MB/s while operating at minimal power consumption.

The microSD with 256 GB (CV120-MSD) provides high reliability due to a built-in advanced ECC algorithm, global wear leveling, a flash bad-block management and power failure management as well as S.M.A.R.T. Support and SMART Read Refresh™.

The PV140-25 2.5’’ SSD Drive is designed with U.2 mechanical dimensions, providing full compliance with PCIe Gen3x4 interface and NVMe 1.3 specifications. With a high capacity of up to 7,680 GB the SSD Drive is the ideal choice for rugged embedded applications.

The following will be showcased as well:

CoreSnapshot 2

For backup and recovery without reinstallation will run on a live demo. The patented CoreSnapshot technology carries out backup and recovery in just one second. It can be used repeatedly, so the operating system (OS) needn’t be reinstalled. Thus, it greatly improves the system utilization rate and reduces the frequency and maintenance costs of dispatching manpower. CoreSnapshot 2 is applied in Apacer’s Cloud SSD series (SV25C) and integrated into the platforms of Advantech and Allxon, making disaster recovery easier than ever. As CoreSnapshot technology won the 2022 Taiwan Excellence Award, it will also be presented at the Taiwan Excellence Booth (Hall 2-220).

CorePower

Prevents data loss due to unexpected power outages. A detect IC detects the failure immediately and makes sure that all data cached in the cache as well as essential metadata are written in the NAND flash. The power supply is provided by electrolytic capacitors, with which the SSDs are equipped. This technology is applied in BiCS5 3D TLC SSD Series (SV24P and SV25P) including 2.5”, M.2 2280, and CFast form factors.

Embedded World 2023

Exhibition Dates: March 14-16, 2023

Booth: Apacer at Hall 1, No. 439, Nuremberg Exhibition Centre

Taiwan Excellence at Hall 2, No. 220, Nuremberg Exhibition Centre

For more information before ew 2023, visit apacer.com.