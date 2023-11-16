Embedded Computing Design

Goodram Releases DDR5 for Industrial AI

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

November 16, 2023

Image Credit: Goodram Industrial

Wilk Elektronik SA’s, Goodram Industrial, released its DDR5 memory modules with a frequency of 5600 MHz. Goodram claims the new modules offer up to 50% faster data transmission when juxtaposed with previous DDR4 modules. The DDR5 has enhanced energy efficiency that sees a reduction of 15% (DDR4) while the modules operate at a mere 1.1V, aiding in the overall temperature of the device.

Module consistency is enabled by the utilization of ODECC (On-Die Error Correction Code) technology. Included with the DDR5 are two sets of 32-bit channels (40-bit in case of ECC modules), maximizing bandwidth and access to memory.

Ideal Applications:

  • Industrial Computing
  • Automation
  • Automotive Solutions
  • AI
  • Supercomputing
  • Healthcare

For more information, visit goodram-industrial.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design

