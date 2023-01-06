Kingston Returns to CES with IronKey, a Hardware-Encrypted USB Type-C Drive

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Kingston

CES 2023. Kingston Technology Company, Inc will showcase its Kingston IronKey USB Type-C Vault Privacy 50C (IKVP50C) drive at CES 2023. Secure systems remain secured with protection against BadUSB and Brute Force attacks with the FIPS 197 Certified and XTS-AES 256-bit hardware-encrypted Vault Privacy 50 series.

An option for a multi-password capability with complex and passphrase modes allow system builders to either choose from a numeric PIN, sentence with space characters, or a compiled list of words for easy password remembrance, but at the same time, secured.

“It’s great to get back to in-person tradeshows but we’re especially glad to be amongst colleagues and friends at CES, ‘the global stage for innovation’ to share not just what we’ve been up to the past few years but also what’s coming from Kingston in 2023,” said Craig Tilmont, senior director of marketing, Kingston. “We’re committed to delivering technology solutions that suit consumers’ everyday needs and we look forward to talking about them this week.”

Specifications for Kingston the IronKey Vault Privacy 50 Series:

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Capacities: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Connector: Type-A, Type-C Speed: USB 3.2 Gen 1

8GB – 128GB: 250MB/s read, 180MB/s write

256GB: 230MB/s read, 150MB/s write

USB 2.0

8GB – 256GB: 30MB/s read, 20MB/s write Dimensions: 77.9 mm x 21.9 mm x 12.0 mm Waterproof: Up to 4 ft; IEC 60529 IPX8 Operating Temperature: 0°C to 60°C Storage Temperature: -20°C to 85°C Compatibility: USB 3.0/USB 3.1/USB 3.2 Gen 1 Warranty/support: Limited 5-year warranty, free technical support Compatible with: Type-A

Windows® 11, 10, macOS® 10.15.x – 13.x

Type-C

Windows 10, 8.1, 8, macOS (v. 10.14.x – 11.x)

Visit Kingston’s booth at CES 2023 to view and interact with the following:

Bandwidth test with Kingston FURY Impact DDR5 5600MT/s SODIMMs in Intel Raptor Canyon NUC

Game demo with Kingston Fury Renegade and Impact DDR4 in Intel Serpent Canyon NUC

Kingston FURY Renegade DDR5 with White Heat Spreader

Kingston Server Premier DDR5 4800MT/s Registered DIMMs

Kingston IronKey hardware-encrypted USB Flash Drives

4TB NV2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

For more information visit Kingston.com.