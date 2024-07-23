AVerMedia's Box PC Family is Now Compatible with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 SDK

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

Image Credit: AVerMedia

AVerMedia announced the compatibility of its Jetson Orin equipped Box PC family with the latest NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 SDK featuring enhanced AI model performance, support for the latest CUDA and cuDNN libraries, and security features for mission-critical use cases. The latest Board Support Package (BSP) with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 is available for download.



NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 Supported Models:

NVIDIA AGX Orin:

D315AOP

D315AOP 5G

D315AOB

D315AOB 5G

NVIDIA Orin NX/Orin Nano:

ON135B

D135

D133OXB/D133ONB

D115OXB/D115ONB

D115WOXB/D115WONB

For more information, visit avermedia.com.



