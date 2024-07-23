Embedded Computing Design

AVerMedia's Box PC Family is Now Compatible with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 SDK

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

July 23, 2024

Image Credit: AVerMedia

AVerMedia announced the compatibility of its Jetson Orin equipped Box PC family with the latest NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 SDK featuring enhanced AI model performance, support for the latest CUDA and cuDNN libraries, and security features for mission-critical use cases. The latest Board Support Package (BSP) with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 is available for download.
 

NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 Supported Models:

NVIDIA AGX Orin:

  • D315AOP
  • D315AOP 5G
  • D315AOB
  • D315AOB 5G

NVIDIA Orin NX/Orin Nano:

  • ON135B
  • D135
  • D133OXB/D133ONB
  • D115OXB/D115ONB
  • D115WOXB/D115WONB

For more information, visit avermedia.com.

 

 

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

