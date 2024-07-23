AVerMedia's Box PC Family is Now Compatible with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 SDK
July 23, 2024
News
AVerMedia announced the compatibility of its Jetson Orin equipped Box PC family with the latest NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 SDK featuring enhanced AI model performance, support for the latest CUDA and cuDNN libraries, and security features for mission-critical use cases. The latest Board Support Package (BSP) with NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 is available for download.
NVIDIA JetPack 6.0 Supported Models:
NVIDIA AGX Orin:
- D315AOP
- D315AOP 5G
- D315AOB
- D315AOB 5G
NVIDIA Orin NX/Orin Nano:
- ON135B
- D135
- D133OXB/D133ONB
- D115OXB/D115ONB
- D115WOXB/D115WONB
For more information, visit avermedia.com.