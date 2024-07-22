Product of the Week: Axiomtek’s CEM561 COM Express® Type 6 Module with 13th Gen Intel® Core™

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

Today’s advanced edge computing applications are often met with high-performance computing, flexibility, and scalability demands. Because of the spaces these solutions are deployed in, from machine control and automation in rugged industrial IoT environments to human-machine interfaces in healthcare environments, the solutions utilized must meet these demands and much more.

The CEM561 from Axiomtek USA is a COM Express® Type 6 compact CPU module featuring the 13th/12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 or Celeron® processor (Raptor Lake U/Alder Lake U), and an integrated SoC.

The 95 x 95 mm CEM561 module is designed for rugged operating conditions/environments with an extended operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C (-40°F to +185°F).

Axiomtek’s CEM561 in Action

The CEM561 COM Express® Type 6 module includes the dual channel DDR4-3200 SO-DIMM memory configuration with up to 64GB of high-speed memory, with an optional NVMe SSD for up to 512GB capacity enabling enhanced data access and transfer speeds. Additionally, the module supports two SATA 3.0 ports for storage and built-in TPM 2.0 for hardware security authentication.

For expansion interfaces, the solution supports up to 12 lanes of PCI Express:

1 x PCIe x4 Gen4 (PEG) + 5 x PCIe Gen3 (default); or

1 x PCIe x4 Gen4 (PEG) + 8 x PCIe Gen3 (by request)

Further expansion is enabled via four USB 3.0 and eight USB 2.0 ports, one LPC, one SPI, two TX/RX, and real-time I/O (GPIO, UART, I2C). For networking, the CEM561 module features a 2.5GbE port featuring one 10/100/1000/2500 Mbps Intel® Ethernet Controller I226, supporting Wake-on-LAN and PXE Boot ROM.

Audio and display features are supported by an HD link interface to a baseboard for Codec, as well as one LVDS output with 18/24-bit single/dual channel support (optional eDP 1.4b HBR3: 5120 x 3200@@60Hz), one VGA with 1920 x 1200 @60Hz (default), and two display type with up to 8K support.

Further, for display the module supports the Intel® gen 9 Graphics Engine with DX12.0 (DirectX 12.0), OCL2.0 (OpenCL 2.0), and OGL4.3 (OpenGL 4.3) for advanced graphics rendering and overall computational power and performance.

Getting Started with Axiomtek’s CEM561

The COM Express Type 6 module CEM561 is available now. For a closer look into Axiomtek’s CEM561 COM Express® Type 6 Module with 13th Gen Intel® Core™, check out the video from the company’s YouTube channel below:

Additional Resources: