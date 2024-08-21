Embedded Computing Design

Variscite Supports NXP's Debian 12 on i.MX Processors

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

August 21, 2024

Image Credit: Variscite

Variscite will offer complete support for NXP’s Debian 12 (based on the Linux kernel 6.6.3) for its i.MX-based solutions. Variscite will receive early access to the Debian release supplying its clients with an advanced availability to design on i.MX application processors.

"This integration facilitates a seamless development experience, even for those new to Linux, making it ideal for rapid prototyping and proof-of-concept projects," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. "Because of our close partnership with NXP, we are the first to be able to showcase a live demo of the VAR-SOM-MX93 running Debian for attendees of NXP Tech Days Irvine.”

According to Variscite, developers new to the Linux environment will find an easier path to rapid prototyping or proof-of-concept. Precompiled packages are available getting rid of the requirement to recompile when adding packages and libraries. Included is straightforward open-source licensing enabling simple modifications and distribution.

Irvine, California, August 20, 2024:

  • Variscite will showcase Debian on its VAR-SOM-MX93 SoM featuring NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC at NXP Technology

For more information, visit variscite.com.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

