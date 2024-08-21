Variscite Supports NXP's Debian 12 on i.MX Processors

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Variscite

Variscite will offer complete support for NXP’s Debian 12 (based on the Linux kernel 6.6.3) for its i.MX-based solutions. Variscite will receive early access to the Debian release supplying its clients with an advanced availability to design on i.MX application processors.

"This integration facilitates a seamless development experience, even for those new to Linux, making it ideal for rapid prototyping and proof-of-concept projects," said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. "Because of our close partnership with NXP, we are the first to be able to showcase a live demo of the VAR-SOM-MX93 running Debian for attendees of NXP Tech Days Irvine.”

According to Variscite, developers new to the Linux environment will find an easier path to rapid prototyping or proof-of-concept. Precompiled packages are available getting rid of the requirement to recompile when adding packages and libraries. Included is straightforward open-source licensing enabling simple modifications and distribution.

Irvine, California, August 20, 2024:

Variscite will showcase Debian on its VAR-SOM-MX93 SoM featuring NXP’s i.MX 93 SoC at NXP Technology

For more information, visit variscite.com.