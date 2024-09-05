Energous Wireless Power Solutions Earns Full FCC Certification for its Energous 2W PowerBridge Transmitter System

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Energous Corporation Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions released news it has earned full FCC certification for its Energous 2W PowerBridge transmitter system. According to the company, this is the industry’s first certified transmitter offered at this power level. The platform allows up to 8W Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) that delivers upgraded visibility across supply chain operations.

Daniel Lawless, SVP of System Operations and Regulatory Affairs, Energous Wireless Power Solutions commented, “By achieving this certification, the Energous 2W PowerBridge ensures compliance with regulatory standards, offering a safe, cost-efficient, and reliable solution for creating WPNs that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation for enterprise supply chain applications.”

Devices that support wireless power transfer in the 900MHz band must be authorized by the FCC’s equipment authorization process and are obligated to follow the technical and operational rules outlined in Part 15 and/or Part 18 of the FCC rules.

The now certified Energous 2W PowerBridge transmitter systems will facilitate WPNs in providing safe and efficient wireless power over the air and at distance, ensuring a continuous stream of real-time data to all connected devices, including sensors and tags.

Sanjay Gupta, President, AirFuel Alliance, believes, “This certification is a testament to the growing adoption of wireless charging across the entire value chain. It will simplify deployment, reduce cost, and accelerate growth of the AirFuel RF wireless power ecosystem – and bring us one step closer to building a world where industry can power up without plugging in.”

For more information, visit energous.com.