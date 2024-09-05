Embedded Computing Design

Energous Wireless Power Solutions Earns Full FCC Certification for its Energous 2W PowerBridge Transmitter System

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

September 05, 2024

News

Image Credit: Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation d/b/a Energous Wireless Power Solutions  released news it has earned full FCC certification for its Energous 2W PowerBridge transmitter system. According to the company, this is the industry’s first certified transmitter offered at this power level. The platform allows up to 8W Effective Isotropic Radiated Power (EIRP) that delivers upgraded visibility across supply chain operations.

Daniel Lawless, SVP of System Operations and Regulatory Affairs, Energous Wireless Power Solutions commented, “By achieving this certification, the Energous 2W PowerBridge ensures compliance with regulatory standards, offering a safe, cost-efficient, and reliable solution for creating WPNs that enable unprecedented levels of visibility, control, and intelligent business automation for enterprise supply chain applications.”

Devices that support wireless power transfer in the 900MHz band must be authorized by the FCC’s equipment authorization process and are obligated to follow the technical and operational rules outlined in Part 15 and/or Part 18 of the FCC rules.

The now certified Energous 2W PowerBridge transmitter systems will facilitate WPNs in providing safe and efficient wireless power over the air and at distance, ensuring a continuous stream of real-time data to all connected devices, including sensors and tags.

Sanjay Gupta, President, AirFuel Alliance, believes, “This certification is a testament to the growing adoption of wireless charging across the entire value chain. It will simplify deployment, reduce cost, and accelerate growth of the AirFuel RF wireless power ecosystem – and bring us one step closer to building a world where industry can power up without plugging in.”

For more information, visit energous.com.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power - Analog Semiconductors & Sensors
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Analog & Power - Energy Harvesting & Renewables
Analog & Power - PCBs & Components
Analog & Power - Power Semiconductors & Wireless Charging
Consumer
Thread 1.4 Eases Universal Smart Device Networking

September 4, 2024

MORE
Healthcare
Embedded Executive: The Latest in Medical Wearables, Orca Semi

July 24, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Eggtronic
Eggtronic Introduces its SmartEgg 240W PD 3.1 EVB Enabling Quick Development

September 4, 2024

MORE
Security
The Rising Tide of Cyber Security as a Service: What You Need to Know

August 29, 2024

MORE