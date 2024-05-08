Embedded Executive: What You Can Do With Medical Wearables, Analog Devices (ADI)

By Rich Nass

Medical wearables can greatly enhance the quality of life for many people. This can be done by instantly accessing medical information and potentially alerting a professional, or simply tracking stats on an individual.



According to Andrew Burt, the Director of Product Line Management of Digital Healthcare at Analog Devices, his company has produced a kit for developers who are coming up with ideas on how to pull in this data and then what to do with it. It’s pretty amazing what can be done, and it’s not nearly as hard as you might think. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.