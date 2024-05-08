Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: What You Can Do With Medical Wearables, Analog Devices (ADI)

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

May 08, 2024

Product

Embedded Executive: What You Can Do With Medical Wearables, Analog Devices (ADI)

Medical wearables can greatly enhance the quality of life for many people. This can be done by instantly accessing medical information and potentially alerting a professional, or simply tracking stats on an individual.

According to Andrew Burt, the Director of Product Line Management of Digital Healthcare at Analog Devices, his company has produced a kit for developers who are coming up with ideas on how to pull in this data and then what to do with it. It’s pretty amazing what can be done, and it’s not nearly as hard as you might think. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Industrial
Image Credit: Supermicro
Supermicro Will Maximize your COMPUTEX Experience with Keynote from President and CEO Charles Liang

May 3, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Prophesee and AMD Collaborate on Event-Based Vision Solution

May 7, 2024

MORE
Security
Microchip and Kudelski Bring Power of Trust to Embedded IoT

May 7, 2024

MORE
Software & OS
LeddarTech Collaborates with Immervision to Support ADAS

May 8, 2024

MORE