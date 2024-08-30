Embedded Computing Design

Operating Voltage Ratings for Inductors

August 30, 2024

Operating Voltage Ratings for Inductors

Voltage ratings are often specified for many electronic components, including capacitors, resistors and integrated circuits, but traditionally this has been rare for inductors. 


A topic not typically associated with inductors, this paper discusses how recent trends, particularly the introduction of higher voltage rated semiconductor devices, have created a new emphasis on operating voltage as part of the inductor selection process. Inductors once considered optimized for high current, low voltage applications are finding homes in new designs that apply higher voltage stress to the inductor.

