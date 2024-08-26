Embedded Computing Design

SINTRONES Introduces its NVIDIA Powered IBOX Series Edge AI Platforms

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 26, 2024

News

SINTRONES Introduces its NVIDIA Powered IBOX Series Edge AI Platforms
Image Credit: SINTRONES

SINTRONES introduced its innovative IBOX series Edge AI platforms leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano AI modules that deliver 275 TOPS of AI performance for real-time processing in arduous neural networks and computer vision algorithms. Ideal industrial markets include manufacturing, transportation, and retail.

"SINTRONES is committed to building a beneficial future with AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions that empower our customers to solve complex problems and drive innovation." said Kevin Hsu, Chairman at SINTRONES.

The IBOX family supports demanding applications such as predictive maintenance, law enforcement, intelligent V2X, and continuous environmental interaction.

For more information visit sintroncorp.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
IoT - Edge Computing
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Industrial - Industrial Networking & Connectivity
IoT
IoT - Data Analytics
IoT - Edge Computing
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
AI & Machine Learning - Predictive Maintenance
AI & Machine Learning
How Microsoft Is Optimizing NLP Models With Dynamic Few-Shot Techniques

December 2, 2024

MORE
Consumer
Back to Basics: Why Tech Becomes Obsolete

October 15, 2024

MORE
Industrial
Image Credit: Littelfuse
From Hearing Aids to IoT Devices, Littelfuse’s NanoT Switch Delivers Flexibility and Strength

November 20, 2024

MORE
Processing
Scalability and Cost Matter for Embedded Processors

November 26, 2024

MORE