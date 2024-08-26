SINTRONES Introduces its NVIDIA Powered IBOX Series Edge AI Platforms

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: SINTRONES

SINTRONES introduced its innovative IBOX series Edge AI platforms leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX/Nano AI modules that deliver 275 TOPS of AI performance for real-time processing in arduous neural networks and computer vision algorithms. Ideal industrial markets include manufacturing, transportation, and retail.

"SINTRONES is committed to building a beneficial future with AI. Our collaboration with NVIDIA allows us to deliver state-of-the-art AI solutions that empower our customers to solve complex problems and drive innovation." said Kevin Hsu, Chairman at SINTRONES.

The IBOX family supports demanding applications such as predictive maintenance, law enforcement, intelligent V2X, and continuous environmental interaction.



For more information visit sintroncorp.com.