Embedded Computing Design

Vecow Earns EN50155:2021 Certification for its Edge AI Platforms Servicing Rail Applications

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

August 19, 2024

News

Vecow Earns EN50155:2021 Certification for its Edge AI Platforms Servicing Rail Applications
Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow Co., Ltd. announced its Edge AI Platforms achieved EN50155:2021 certification solidifying its commitment to safety, reliability, and performance. The European standard, EN50155, is concerned with all electronic devices used in rail, confirming each meet the highest levels of compliance and reliability across various environments, design, documentation, testing, and integration.

Vecow’s certified Edge AI Platforms leverage 14th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA Jetson Modules. According to the company its products have been certified with the latest version of EN50155:2021, including the IEC 60068-2:2005 Test Db: Cyclic Damp Heat Test (evaluates the product’s ability to withstand changes in temperature and humidity in the operating environment). Vecow componenets are certified with EN45545-2:2020+A1:2023, the latest comprehensive standard for fire protection in railway vehicles.

“To help our customers jumpstart rail applications with confidence, Vecow provides certified products that have been rigorously tested for safety and reliability," said Bryan Huang, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. “The EN50155:2021 certification reaffirms the suitability of Vecow Edge AI Platforms for transportation applications, especially in the railway sector.”

For more information, visit vecow.com.

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
AI & Machine Learning - Computer Vision & Speech Processing
Automotive
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
IoT
IoT - Edge Computing
Security - Hardware Security
Security - IEC 61508/60601, ISO 26262 & Other Standards
Security - Network Security
Consumer
Back to Basics: Why Tech Becomes Obsolete

October 15, 2024

MORE
IoT
Image Credit: Avalue
Avalue’s SPC-10W35 Touchscreen PC Combines Durability and High Performance with Intel Celeron J6412

November 21, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Yellow SCL jumper goes to ATtiny85 pin 7, Orange SDA to pin 5 / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Control a .96 Inch SSD1306 OLED Screen With the ATtiny85 and I2C

November 18, 2024

MORE
Security
Image Credit? Emproof
Emproof Nyx Enhances DDC-I Deos RTOS Against Threats

November 15, 2024

MORE