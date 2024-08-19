Vecow Earns EN50155:2021 Certification for its Edge AI Platforms Servicing Rail Applications

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Vecow

Vecow Co., Ltd. announced its Edge AI Platforms achieved EN50155:2021 certification solidifying its commitment to safety, reliability, and performance. The European standard, EN50155, is concerned with all electronic devices used in rail, confirming each meet the highest levels of compliance and reliability across various environments, design, documentation, testing, and integration.

Vecow’s certified Edge AI Platforms leverage 14th Gen Intel Core Processors and NVIDIA Jetson Modules. According to the company its products have been certified with the latest version of EN50155:2021, including the IEC 60068-2:2005 Test Db: Cyclic Damp Heat Test (evaluates the product’s ability to withstand changes in temperature and humidity in the operating environment). Vecow componenets are certified with EN45545-2:2020+A1:2023, the latest comprehensive standard for fire protection in railway vehicles.

“To help our customers jumpstart rail applications with confidence, Vecow provides certified products that have been rigorously tested for safety and reliability," said Bryan Huang, Product Manager of the Embedded Systems & Platform Division at Vecow. “The EN50155:2021 certification reaffirms the suitability of Vecow Edge AI Platforms for transportation applications, especially in the railway sector.”

For more information, visit vecow.com.