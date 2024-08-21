DevTalk with Rich and Vin: Requirements-Management Tools

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design By Vin D'Agostino Founder & Principal D'Agostino Industries Group, Inc.

As the complexity of our embedded systems has exploded, particularly in the automotive space, a requirements-management tool has moved into the “must-have” category.

With the volume of people, the humongous code base, and the geographically disparate design teams, it’s nearly impossible to maintain and track every aspect of a design. With all that said, Rich and Vin talk about this need and the fact that many design teams choose to deploy ancient, rudimentary methods that too often lead to failure. The duo is joined by Neil Stroud, the General Manager for Automotive and Semiconductor at Jama Software. It results in a very lively discussion.



