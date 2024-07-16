AAEON's AQ7-ADN CPU Module is Ideal for Human-Machine Interfaces

Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released its 70mm x 70mm Qseven form factor AQ7-ADN CPU module leveraging Intel’s innovative processors from the 6W Intel Processor N200 and N50 to the 15W Intel Core i3-N305. For processing speed, the AQ7-ADN offers up to 8GB of high-bandwidth soldered LPDDR5x system memory with up to 64GB of eMMC for storage and SATA support delivering four PCIe slots.

The AQ7-ADN offers an Ethernet connector for Realtek RTL8111H-CG (1GbE), as well as dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 and six USB 2.0 interfaces. It contains 4-lane MIPI CSI connector to assist in image procurement, while providing users with UART, I2C, SMBus, and an 8-bit GPIO.

Providing dual display output through DP and combined eDP and LVDS, alongside Intel UHD Graphics, the platform is designed for applications requiring intricate visual output, such as Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI).

