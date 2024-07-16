Embedded Computing Design

AAEON's AQ7-ADN CPU Module is Ideal for Human-Machine Interfaces

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

July 16, 2024

News

AAEON's AQ7-ADN CPU Module is Ideal for Human-Machine Interfaces
Image Credit: AAEON

AAEON released its 70mm x 70mm Qseven form factor AQ7-ADN CPU module leveraging Intel’s innovative processors from the 6W Intel Processor N200 and N50 to the 15W Intel Core i3-N305. For processing speed, the AQ7-ADN offers up to 8GB of high-bandwidth soldered LPDDR5x system memory with up to 64GB of eMMC for storage and SATA support delivering four PCIe slots.

The AQ7-ADN offers an Ethernet connector for Realtek RTL8111H-CG (1GbE), as well as dual USB 3.2 Gen 2 and six USB 2.0 interfaces. It contains 4-lane MIPI CSI connector to assist in image procurement, while providing users with UART, I2C, SMBus, and an 8-bit GPIO.

Providing dual display output through DP and combined eDP and LVDS, alongside Intel UHD Graphics, the platform is designed for applications requiring intricate visual output, such as Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI).

For more information, visit aaeon.com.

 

Subscribe

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

More from Chad

Categories
Processing - Compute Modules
Industrial
Industrial - Industrial Computing
Industrial - Industry 4.0/Industrial IoT
Processing
Processing - Chips & SoCs
Processing - Compute Modules
Processing - Interface & I/O
AI & Machine Learning
AI & Machine Learning - AI Development Tools & Frameworks
AI & Machine Learning - AI Logic Devices & Workload Acceleration
Consumer
Orca Semiconductor Features Customized Analog Solutions for Smart Health and Smart Factory

June 25, 2024

MORE
Debug & Test
Image Credit: GÖPEL
Nothing is Impossible... During Assembly Testing!

July 22, 2024

MORE
Open Source
Caption: Numbering on official MIDI spec matches plug (right) not receptacle (left) / Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
MIDI Circuit Design for Arduino and Microcontrollers

July 11, 2024

MORE
Security
Enhancing Secure Memory with CPU-Enforced Tagging

July 19, 2024

MORE