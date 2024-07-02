Innominds and Minerva CQ to Provide Industry with a One Stop AI Solution

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Innominds

Innominds has announced a strategic partnership with Minerva CQ to provide the industry with a one stop AI solution (strategy, technology, and services) designed to deliver modernization to ISVs, OEMs, and enterprises serving software and hi-tech, life sciences, construction, automotive, logistics, and transportation.

Offering TruVelocity for AI adoption, the services achieve non-linear results. Innomind’s vision is to responsibly deliver engineering intelligence, aiding customers in innovating scalable, future-proof solutions and products that link connected devices to cloud and cognitive infrastructures.

Driving customer conversations in real-time, Minerva CQ’s AI copilot offers an adaptive agent experience that streamlines interactions and guarantees effective resolutions. The technology optimizes workflows for agents and leverages pre-built LLMs and RAG-based knowledge surfacing to enhance agents' knowledge and confidence, enabling faster resolution of customer issues.

In a webinar co-presented by Innominds CEO Divakar Tantravahi and Minerva CQ CEO Cosimo Spera, PhD, the relationship was announced and highlighted their joint expertise and state-of-the-art AI technologies that the companies believe will revolutionize support for customers.

“We are thrilled to partner with Minerva,” said Divakar Tantravahi, CEO of Innominds. “Its AI-driven co-pilot technology perfectly complements our mission to generate True Velocity by redefining our next generation offering of AI driven integrated customer support and journey management. The partnership will help us disrupt and accelerate market penetration in tech and product support, healthcare, retail and transportation.”



“The collaboration with Innominds enables Minerva CQ to leverage its domain level expertise in customer experience management for the technology, healthcare and retail sectors, said Cosimo Spera, PhD, founder and CEO of Minerva CQ. “That in addition to Innomind’s TruVelocity™ framework for AI provides a comprehensive AI solution to augment customer service agents.”

For more information, visit innominds.com.