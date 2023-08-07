Mouser Now Delivering IM's Memory Modules

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: IM / Mouser Irvine, California. Mouser Electronics is now delivering nearly 100 DRAM, NAND flash memories and particular DRAM components from Intelligent Memory (IM). IM has a strong portfolio of NAND flash memory and has designed many DRAM modules as well as DRAM devices extending from SDRAM to DDR4. "We are excited to work with Mouser Electronics on a global level," explained David Raquet, Global Sales Leader at Intelligent Memory.

The memory devices are flexible with varying performance and configurations, turning IM’s portfolio into one of the largest in the market. With the addition of these memory modules, Mouser is also expanding its portfolio of offerings by adding IM’s devices.

Mouser’s diverse offerings are completely traceable from each source and also offers a full database that includes resources including supplier-specific reference designs, product data sheets, technical design information, application notes, engineering tools, and other useful support.

Raquet ends, "With our portfolio of reliable legacy memory solutions tailored specifically to the needs of industrial customers, we are filling a gap in the market and through Mouser we can reach a much broader customer base."

For more information, visit mouser.com and intelligentmemory.com.