New Industrial M1000 gen. 2 SSD from Goodram Industrial

By Chad Cox Production Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Goodram Industrial

Goodram Industrial launched its M1000 gen. 2 SSD designed for the industrial sector. The solution delivers reliability with high performance across a variety of applications. A SATA III interface and BiCS5 3D TLC NAND memory supports low power consumption, fast data transfer, and able to reach read and write speeds of 550 MB/s and 510 MB/s respectively.

Various capacities include 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1024 GB and carry an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C for harsh environments. "It is important to emphasise that each unit of the M1000 gen. 2 SSD undergoes rigorous quality testing, including climate chamber testing where a variety of temperature and humidity conditions are simulated,” said says Wiesław Wilk, President of Wilk Elektronik SA (parent company of Goodram Industrial).

Highlights:

Bad Block Management

Static and Dynamic Wear Leveling

TRIM

S.M.A.R.T.

Over-provisioning

Low Power Management

“The drives are manufactured and tested in our factory, further ensuring strict quality control at every stage of the production process. In this way, customers receive storage that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability," concludes Wilk.

