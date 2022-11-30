Teledyne e2v's new 8 GB DDR4 Memory Rockets Space Edge Computing

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by NASA Grenoble, France. Teledyne e2v introduced an 8 GB Space DDR4 memory with single-event latch-up (SEL) immunity beyond 60 MeV.cm²/mg while targeting 100 krad total ionizing dose (TID) and SEU/SEE characterization beyond 60 MeV.cm²/mg. The 8GB DDR4 has a form factor of 15mm x 20mm x 1.92mm and a transmission rate of 2400 MT/s to connect to current high-end space processors such as, AMD/Xilinx VERSAL ACAP, space FPGAs, MPSOCs, Microchip RT PolarFire, and many proprietary ASICs.

With modern satellites ranging in size from large commercial satellites to tiny Cube-Sats, memory solutions with robust storage capability and efficiency must be met in minute scale for edge computing in space. Cube-Sats rely on a specific size, power consumption, and temperature range that must be met to allow higher bandwidths for real-time processing.

"Fast DDR4 memory is a critical resource in modern data-intensive satellite systems. Complementing the 4 GB space DDR4, the new 8 GB version with FMs scheduled for 2024 doubles storage density in the same compact, pin-compatible form factor. Furthermore, with the specific temperature grades proposed and the qualification variants up to NASA level 1, Teledyne e2v offers the most ruggedized and versatile space memory product," said Thomas Guillemain, Marketing & Business Development Manager, Data processing products.

For more information, visit semiconductors.teledyneimaging.com.