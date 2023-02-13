The Road to embedded world '23: Santa Clara, California, Greenliant

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Credit: Greenliant

Embedded world 2023 will include Greenliant amongst its registered vendors. It will be located at hall 4A booth 606 highlighting its wide range of industrial solid state storage products, including EnduroSLC SSDs that showcase superior data retention, advanced hardware ECC capabilities, and NAND flash management algorithms at a ultra-high endurance of 300K P/E cycles. Greenliant's high-capacity industrial SSDs are designed to surpass current requirements for aerospace, defense, communication, security, and transportation markets for safety-critical deployments.

While visiting Greenliant, experts will be more than happy to discuss how Greenliant SSDs and memory cards play a key role in securely storing critical data and improving user experience in a wide range of embedded systems.

EnduroSLC SSDs provide efficient flash storage solutions with optimized data retention and ultra-high write endurance exceeding capabilities of legacy planar SLC NAND based products.

Features include:

Industry standard mSATA, M.2, 2.5”, U.2 and BGA form factors

Greenliant’s EX Series ArmourDrive

NANDrive

Industrial Enterprise SSDs with EnduroSLC Technology

According to Greenliant on our visit, its “BGA SSDs with EnduroSLC Technology can withstand multiple passes of SMT high temperature process without losing data. System designers can take advantage of the wide range of popular form factors supported by EnduroSLC SSDs that will meet and exceed the needs of their mission critical applications.”

For more information, visit greenliant.com.