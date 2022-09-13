Virtium StorFly SSDs Drop Power & Heat for Small Form Factor Industrial Environments

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by Virtium

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA. Virtium announced the StorFly line of 8 GB to 256 GB M.2, Slim, and mSATA industrial SSDs that operate at extremely low power. This results in less heat and the ability to be designed into small form factor systems.

The StorFly industrial SSDs are built on SLC, pSLC, or 3D TLC technologies to fit the diverse price, performance, and power demands of industrial use cases. Able to perform in standard or extended -40°C to +85°C industrial temperature ranges without performance degradation, the new SSDs equip reliability features like self-encrypting drives (SEDs) and vtGuard Power-Fail Protection.

They are backed by 10-plus-year product availability.

For more information visit virtium.com.