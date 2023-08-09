Embedded Executive: Autonomous Farming Equipment, John Deere

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—John Deere is a technology leader that sells agriculture equipment, not the other way around.

This week, I spoke to Maya Sripadam, a Senior Product Manager at Blue River Technology, a John Deere Company, about autonomous vehicle design. It’s not automobiles, but it’s certainly related. In some ways, agriculture is easier than automotive autonomy, and in some ways it’s more difficult. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.