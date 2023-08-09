Embedded Computing Design

Embedded Executive: Autonomous Farming Equipment, John Deere

By Rich Nass

Executive Vice President

Embedded Computing Design

August 09, 2023

Embedded Executive: Autonomous Farming Equipment, John Deere

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again—John Deere is a technology leader that sells agriculture equipment, not the other way around.

This week, I spoke to Maya Sripadam, a Senior Product Manager at Blue River Technology, a John Deere Company, about autonomous vehicle design. It’s not automobiles, but it’s certainly related. In some ways, agriculture is easier than automotive autonomy, and in some ways it’s more difficult. Check out this week’s Embedded Executives podcast.

 
Subscribe

Richard Nass’ key responsibilities include setting the direction for all aspects of OSM’s ECD portfolio, including digital, print, and live events. Previously, Nass was the Brand Director for Design News. Prior, he led the content team for UBM’s Medical Devices Group, and all custom properties and events. Nass has been in the engineering OEM industry for more than 30 years. In prior stints, he led the Content Team at EE Times, Embedded.com, and TechOnLine. Nass holds a BSEE degree from NJIT.

More from Rich

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Consumer
element14 and Hackster Communities Host Little Free STEM Library Design Challenge

July 24, 2023

MORE
Industrial
HiveMQ Announces the Availability of HiveMQ Edge, an Open Source Software Gateway to Standardize Industrial Edge Data

August 7, 2023

MORE
Open Source
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
Raspberry Pi Pico Audio Line Out Via PCM5102A I2S Breakout

August 9, 2023

MORE
Security
Image Credit: IIC
IIC ISA Ratify ISA/IEC 62443 Enhancing Automation Security

August 9, 2023

MORE