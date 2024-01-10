Embedded Executive: What’s Real and What’s Hype in EVs, Wind River

By Rich Nass Executive Vice President Embedded Computing Design

I feel like we have been two years away from fully autonomous vehicles for the last five years. It gets difficult to differentiate between what’s accurate and what’s fiction. To try to get at the truth, I spoke to Avijit Sinha, the newly appointed President of Wind River for this week’s Embedded Executive podcast. We get into the hardware, the software, and the standards. Note that Avijit was promoted just after we recorded this podcast!