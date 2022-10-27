Embedded Computing Design

New Honda CR-V by-wire kit from Hexagon | AutonomouStuff Accelerates Autonomous R&D

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

October 27, 2022

Honda CR-V - Peoria Illinois Commercial Photographer, Chris McGuire Photography

Morton, Illinois – Hexagon | AutonomouStuff’s new Honda CR-V by-wire kit is company's latest autonomous platform designed to accelerate autonomous development. The kit is part of the AutonomouStuff platform and incorporates AutonomouStuff’s latest PACMod, a control module that is built internally, and can be used as an interface between the computing system and vehicle to enable autonomy on the Honda CR-V.

The AutonomouStuff platform also includes sensors and positioning hardware, and the by-wire kit is available for global R&D programs with both right-hand and left-hand versions.

“Programs supporting automated driving research, software development, electrical engineering and more have often faced barriers to obtaining an autonomous platform,” said Kevin Fay, vehicle platforms portfolio manager at Hexagon’s Autonomy & Positioning division. “With access to a by-wire kit enabling autonomy on mass-market platforms like a Honda CR-V, R&D programs can more easily ideate, test and validate their innovations in real-world scenarios.”

For more information, visit: www.autonomoustuff.com

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

