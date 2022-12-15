Rearchitecting Software in Safety-Critical Systems

By Embedded Computing Design Staff

On this episode of Embedded Insiders, Brandon is joined by Grant Courville, Vice President of Products and Strategy for Automotive and Mission Critical IoT at BlackBerry QNX, to discuss autonomous vehicle regulations, standards for safety-critical systems, and how technologies like BlackBerry’s safe and secure QNX Hypervisor have progressed into the automotive sector.

Next, we’re back with the next installment of DevTalk with Rich and Vin, featuring Embedded Computing Design’s EVP and Brand Director, Rich Nass, and Embedded Systems Expert, Vin D'Agostino. This time, the two ask the question: "what functions should be implemented in software versus hardware?"

But first, Brandon and Rich delve into the ongoing political tension surrounding the US chip sanctions on China, which have led the increased interest and possible adoption of RISC-V technology.