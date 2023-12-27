Embedded Computing Design

See in the Dark with Owl at CES 2024

By Chad Cox

Production Editor

Embedded Computing Design

December 27, 2023

News

Image Credit: Owl AI

CES 2024 will have Owl AI demonstrate an industry first ADAS safety technology for Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB) at night. Visitors will get a firsthand look at the innovative work when visiting Booth 6867 (West Hall). The solution arrives before the new NHTSA mandate for pedestrian safety. At its booth, Owl will discuss how its LWIR thermal imaging, when combined with computer vision, will detect life better than any differentiated sensing systems.

Owl’s HD thermal camera solutions and its AI software enhances a vehicle’s ability to recognize living objects and alert the driver to slow down or halt. According to the driver’s response, the car will take over and either stop or lower the speed.  

According to Owl, its solution is under review with tests being conducted by some of the largest global car manufacturers and will identify warm objects in total darkness, up to 200 yards ahead.

For more information, visit owlai.us.

To set up a meeting during CES 2024, contact Owl AI at owlai.us/ces-2024/.

Chad Cox. Production Editor, Embedded Computing Design, has responsibilities that include handling the news cycle, newsletters, social media, and advertising. Chad graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a B.A. in Cultural and Analytical Literature.

