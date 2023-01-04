TDK Announces Production of SmartAutomotive ASIL-B Inertial Measurement Unit for Automotive ADAS Applications

By Tiera Oliver Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

TDK Corporation will be producing the InvenSense IAM-20685, a small-scale ASIL-B monolithic 6-axis MEMS IMU compliant with ISO 26262 for automotive ADAS and autonomous systems such as automated parking, ADAS domain controller, vision systems, vehicle redundant IMU, navigation system aids for dead reckoning, telematics, and accurate positioning.

“Thanks to its 6-axis integration and its ASIL-B compliancy at the component level, the IAM-20685 simplifies automotive ADAS systems development, helping overcome weaknesses of other technologies,” said Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director - Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.

“The high level of performance and the smallest size in the market means the IAM-20685 is the best IMU to integrate in positioning, vision, and radar modules in order to enhance their performance when the satellites are not available, road vibrations are applied, and the tilt is unknown, respectively.”

Features and benefits:

ASIL-B rated per ISO 26262

Robust architecture for functional safety:

6 independent MEMS proof masses

6 independent analog front-end

Operating Temperature range from -40°C to 105°C

Reliability testing performed according to Automotive Electronics Council AEC – Q100 grade 2

Gyroscope full-scale: user selectable from ±41dps to ±1966dps

Accelerometer full-scale: user selectable from ±2g to ±65g

Two embedded temperature sensors

16-bit on-chip ADCs for accelerometer, gyroscope, and temperature sensor

SPI serial interface with CRC

24-pin QFN package 4.5x4.5x1.1 mm3 with a wettable flanks option

For more information, visit: https://invensense.tdk.com/