Embedded Computing Design

TDK Announces Production of SmartAutomotive ASIL-B Inertial Measurement Unit for Automotive ADAS Applications

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

Embedded Computing Design

January 04, 2023

News

TDK Announces Production of SmartAutomotive ASIL-B Inertial Measurement Unit for Automotive ADAS Applications

TDK Corporation will be producing the InvenSense IAM-20685, a small-scale ASIL-B monolithic 6-axis MEMS IMU compliant with ISO 26262 for automotive ADAS and autonomous systems such as automated parking, ADAS domain controller, vision systems, vehicle redundant IMU, navigation system aids for dead reckoning, telematics, and accurate positioning.

“Thanks to its 6-axis integration and its ASIL-B compliancy at the component level, the IAM-20685 simplifies automotive ADAS systems development, helping overcome weaknesses of other technologies,” said Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director - Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.

“The high level of performance and the smallest size in the market means the IAM-20685 is the best IMU to integrate in positioning, vision, and radar modules in order to enhance their performance when the satellites are not available, road vibrations are applied, and the tilt is unknown, respectively.”

Features and benefits:

  • ASIL-B rated per ISO 26262
  • Robust architecture for functional safety:
  • 6 independent MEMS proof masses
  • 6 independent analog front-end
  • Operating Temperature range from -40°C to 105°C
  • Reliability testing performed according to Automotive Electronics Council AEC – Q100 grade 2
  • Gyroscope full-scale: user selectable from ±41dps to ±1966dps
  • Accelerometer full-scale: user selectable from ±2g to ±65g
  • Two embedded temperature sensors
  • 16-bit on-chip ADCs for accelerometer, gyroscope, and temperature sensor
  • SPI serial interface with CRC
  • 24-pin QFN package 4.5x4.5x1.1 mm3 with a wettable flanks option

For more information, visit: https://invensense.tdk.com/

Subscribe

Tiera Oliver, Associate Editor for Embedded Computing Design, is responsible for web content edits, product news, and constructing stories. She also assists with newsletter updates as well as contributing and editing content for ECD podcasts and the ECD YouTube channel. Before working at ECD, Tiera graduated from Northern Arizona University where she received her B.S. in journalism and political science and worked as a news reporter for the university’s student led newspaper, The Lumberjack.

More from Tiera

Categories
Automotive - ADAS & Autonomous Drive
Analog & Power
Image Provided by EverCharge
Get into the COVE with EverCharge at CES 2023

January 4, 2023

MORE
Industrial
Consumers show high interest in solutions that help them better complete everyday tasks and activities
Growing Consumer and Business Interest in the Metaverse Expected to Fuel Trillion Dollar Opportunity for Commerce, Accenture Finds

January 4, 2023

MORE
Storage
Longsys Showcases its Latest Innovations From Its Four Product Areas at CES 2023

January 5, 2023

MORE
Networking & 5G
Image Provided by Analog Devices
There's Always a Smarty Pants: Analog Devices Releases SPoE for Smart Buildings

December 8, 2022

MORE