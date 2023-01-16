TDK Enhances Automotive ADAS Applications

By Chad Cox Associate Editor Embedded Computing Design

News

Image Provided by TDK TDK Corporation released a full-scale fabrication of InvenSense IAM-20685, the tiniest ASIL-B monolithic 6-axis MEMS IMU in compliant with ISO 26262 for ADAS and autonomous car systems. “Thanks to its 6-axis integration and its ASIL-B compliancy at the component level, the IAM-20685 simplifies automotive ADAS systems development, helping overcome weaknesses of other technologies,” said Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director, Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.

Marinoni continues “The high level of performance and the smallest size in the market means the IAM-20685 is the best IMU to integrate in positioning, vision, and radar modules in order to enhance their performance when the satellites are not available, road vibrations are applied, and the tilt is unknown, respectively"

Product Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) Packaging Dimen-sions [mm] # of Axes Full-scale Range Resolu-tion Current Consump- tion Digital Interface Operating Tempera-ture Range IAM-20685 ASIL-B per ISO 26262 4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3 6-axis (3-axis Accelerometer, 3-axis Gyroscope) Acceleration up to 65 g Angular velocity up to 1966 dps 16-bits Max. 10 mA 10 MHz SPI with CRC based error-detecting code algorithm -40°C, 105°C

Main application areas include.

ADAS

Autonomous driving systems

Automated parking

Vehicle redundant IMU

Vision systems (camera, radar, LIDAR)

Navigation system aids for dead reckoning

Telematics

Accurate positioning for vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure

