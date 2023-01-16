TDK Enhances Automotive ADAS Applications
January 16, 2023
News
TDK Corporation released a full-scale fabrication of InvenSense IAM-20685, the tiniest ASIL-B monolithic 6-axis MEMS IMU in compliant with ISO 26262 for ADAS and autonomous car systems. “Thanks to its 6-axis integration and its ASIL-B compliancy at the component level, the IAM-20685 simplifies automotive ADAS systems development, helping overcome weaknesses of other technologies,” said Alberto Marinoni, Sr Director, Product Marketing Automotive at InvenSense, a TDK Group company.
Marinoni continues “The high level of performance and the smallest size in the market means the IAM-20685 is the best IMU to integrate in positioning, vision, and radar modules in order to enhance their performance when the satellites are not available, road vibrations are applied, and the tilt is unknown, respectively"
|
Product
|
Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL)
|
Packaging Dimen-sions [mm]
|
# of Axes
|
Full-scale Range
|
Resolu-tion
|
Current Consump- tion
|
Digital Interface
|
Operating
Tempera-ture
Range
|
IAM-20685
|
ASIL-B per ISO 26262
|
4.5 x 4.5 x 1.1 mm3
|
6-axis
(3-axis Accelerometer,
3-axis Gyroscope)
|
Acceleration up to 65 g
Angular velocity up to 1966 dps
|
16-bits
|
Max. 10 mA
|
10 MHz SPI
with CRC based error-detecting code algorithm
|
-40°C, 105°C
Main application areas include.
- ADAS
- Autonomous driving systems
- Automated parking
- Vehicle redundant IMU
- Vision systems (camera, radar, LIDAR)
- Navigation system aids for dead reckoning
- Telematics
- Accurate positioning for vehicle-to-vehicle and infrastructure
