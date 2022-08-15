Vecow Joins the Autoware Foundation to Accelerate the Development of Autonomous Driving Technologies and In-Vehicle Computing Platforms

Vecow announced that the company has joined the Autoware Foundation in an effort to push forward the expansion of autonomous/self-driving car markets on a global scale, bringing Autoware, an open-source software stack for self-driving technology, closer to Vecow's partners worldwide.

Vecow will work as AWF's hardware partner and contribute to the design of the computing platform for Autoware's solution, designed to deliver safety, reliability, and robustness for autonomous vehicle development platforms.

"Vecow is a long established trusted vehicle computing and robotic control system provider. It has a proven track record of designing, manufacturing and supplying sophisticated computing platforms to top tier autonomous driving players over the years," said Dr. Yang Zhang, Board of Directors of the Autoware Foundation, Chairman of AutoCore.ai. "We are thrilled to have Vecow joining the Autoware Foundation. With their contribution and expertise, we are confident this will further expand the ecosystem, lessen the friction of adoption, as well as provide high quality Autoware-powered computing system for wide scope of autonomous driving use cases."

"We are so excited to join the membership with the Autoware Foundation," said Thomas Su, Vice President of Vecow. "Vecow has been dedicated to designing and developing in-vehicle computing products for years. Vecow joins the Autoware Foundation to accelerate autonomous vehicle development. Our team looks forward to collaborating with the experts at the AWF and delivering trusted platforms for autonomous solutions."

The Autoware Foundation and Vecow strategic engagement will accelerate the development of autonomous driving technologies and in-vehicle computing platforms to deliver more optimized and trusted solution for the autonomous drive market.

