Infineon’s CoolSiC Devices Support Bi-Directional Inverter from Delta for Electric Vehicle Emergency Backup Power

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

August 01, 2022

News

CoolSiC products from Infineon Technologies AG have been adopted by Delta Electronics, a Taiwan-based global provider of power and energy management solutions, to enable a step towards energy transition and carbon neutrality with green power.

With the development of bi-directional inverters, a hybrid three-in-one system that integrates solar, energy storage, and charging of electric vehicles (EV), Delta is enabling EVs to become an household emergency backup power.

The bi-directional inverter can be used to supply power to charge electric vehicles (EVs) and home batteries, while acting as a backup power for unexpected outages and a high-efficiency green energy control core. Products from Infineon include the 1200 V M1H CoolSiC EasyPACK 1B modules and 1200 V CoolSiC D²PAK 7-pin, a surface mount device.  This three-in-one system was realized in a compact package of just 425 x 865 x 160 mm 3. With an output power of about 10 kW, the system allows a maximum continuous current of 34 A and achieves peak efficiencies of more than 97.5 percent.

One of the essential elements for creating the three-in-one system includes the1200 V M1H CoolSiC EasyPACK 1B module (F4-23MR12W1M1_B11) with integrated NTC temperature sensor and PressFIT contact technology. The module offers maximum flexibility and high-current density. With package technology combined with CoolSiC MOSFETs, the module features a low-inductive design with minimal switching and conduction losses. Furthermore, high-switching frequency operation is enabled on the customer side, which allows for smaller system designs. The EasyPACK module helps optimize the development time and reduces the overall costs for the customer.

Several other components from Infineon are used in the system, including devices using CoolMOS C7 and TRENCHSTOP 5 IGBT technologies. Additionally, the 1200 V CoolSiC MOSFET (IMBG120R350M1H) in a surface-mounted device (SMD) package, the D²PAK 7-pin, is also a part of this system. This device uses .XT interconnection technology for thermal properties, as well as the Kelvin source concept. The MOSFETs ensure low switching losses, improving the system’s efficiency.

The devices include a 3 µs short-circuit resistance, and the MOSFETs provide full slew rate (dV/dt) control as well as a benchmark gate threshold voltage (V GS(th)) of 4.5 V. They are also robust against parasitic turn-on and can be operated with a turn-off voltage of 0 V. Furthermore, the MOSFETs contain a robust body diode that enables hard commutation. The package creepage and clearance distances are 6.1 mm. Additionally, the SMD package allows direct integration into PCBs with natural convection cooling without additional heat sinks.

For more information, visit: www.infineon.com/green-energy

Automotive - Electric Vehicles/Powertrain
Analog & Power - Batteries & Power Supplies
Automotive
Image Credit: Jeremy Cook
