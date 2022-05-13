NXP at Embedded World 2022

Press Release

At this year's Embedded World, NXP is revealing ideas for the edge that you can build upon. Join us in person to see advances across industrial, smart home and automotive applications that can take your design leaps ahead.

Featured Technology

Safe and Secure Driving Solutions

NXP is advancing the shift to software defined vehicles from end-nodes to the cloud. Our comprehensive system solutions offer high levels of performance, safety and security. From battery management, to ensure electric vehicles have the power to get where they need to go, to fast, secure and reliable communication inside the car and to the cloud for new vehicle services. Explore how NXP solutions enable the latest vehicle innovations for a more sustainable and improved driving experience.

Enablement

The start of any intelligent design begins with the right hardware, software, supporting tools, and training. See why developers agree the intuitive eIQ® software development environment and MCUXpresso is the right starting point for new levels of intelligence and design ease.

Inside Industrial

Industrial IoT is transforming industries. At the heart of these cyber-physical interconnected systems is secure edge computing, artificial intelligence, and synchronized movement of information across buildings, factory floors and throughout the supply chain, from raw materials to final delivery. See how time-sensitive networking, motor control, 5G, and UWB technologies are bringing new levels of safety, precision and efficiency to smart factories and buildings.

Seamless Smart Home

Recent technology breakthroughs are enabling a truly secure, and interoperable future for the Smart Home - one where Matter devices from diverse manufacturers can connect effortlessly and seamlessly. See up close how our latest end-to-end solutions are enabling Matter, in addition to delivering exceptionally long battery life for wearables, and new levels of convenience for hands-free voice and access control.

NXP will be at the Embedded World Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Booth 4A-222.

June 21, 2022 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM CEST (UTC+2)

June 22, 2022 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM CEST (UTC+2)

June 23, 2022 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM CEST (UTC+2)

For more information, visit: https://www.nxp.com/company/about-nxp/events/nxp-embedded-world:NXP-EMBEDDED-WORLD