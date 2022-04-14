Embedded Computing Design

Vishay Intertechnology Introduces New R25 Values for Automotive Grade, Glass Protected NTC Thermistors in 0603 and 0805 Case Sizes

By Tiera Oliver

Associate Editor

April 14, 2022

Vishay Intertechnology announced that it has extended its NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series of Automotive Grade, glass protected NTC thermistors in the 0603 and 0805 case sizes with new electrical resistance values at +25 °C (R25).

The AEC-Q200 qualified devices are now available with lower R25 values of 1 kΩ and 1.5 kΩ, in addition to a new 5 kΩ value optimized for the protection of IGBT and power MOSFET modules in electric (EV) and hybrid electric (HEV) vehicles.

Fully glass coated and protected, the thermistors offer tolerances down to ± 1 % for both their R25 and beta (B25/85) values for precise temperature sensing, protection, and compensation over a wide temperature range of -40 °C to +150 °C. Smaller than MELF resistors, while offering easier mounting and greater resistance to bending, the NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series will be used in automotive buck / boost converters, LED modules, and battery packs; EV charging infrastructure; inverters for windmills and solar panels; and office equipment.

Featuring an SMD construction with NiSn terminations, the NTC thermistors are suitable for wave or reflow soldering. RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, the devices are delivered on punched paper tape on reels in packages of 4,000 units.

Samples and production quantities of the extended NTCS0603E3.....T and NTCS0805E3.....T series are available now, with lead times of 20 weeks for large orders. Pricing for U.S. delivery starts at $0.50 per piece in 1,000-piece quantities.

For more information, visit: www.vishay.com/

